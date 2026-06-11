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This D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by Division III team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted D3 quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

Division III quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Buena Vista Commits

Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)

Buena Vista Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Buena Vista Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Central Commits

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

Central Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Central Transfer Portal

🟢 Gentry Dumont (IA) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026

2025 Grand View (NAIA)

Coe Commits

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

Coe Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Coe Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

The full D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Dubuque Commits

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

Dubuque Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Dubuque Transfer Portal

🟢 Lawrence Wells (MI) FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025

2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)