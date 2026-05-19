D3 Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker
College Football Teams without QB Commitments
This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.
D3 Football Recruiting Commits
The D3 Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to a D3 program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.
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College Football QB Recruits
Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and D3 football teams looking for a quarterback.
🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
Buena Vista QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Central QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Coe QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Dubuque QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Loras QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Nebraska Wesleyan QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Simpson QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Ryan Blaich (MO) 3/16/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Wartburg QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
East Texas Baptist QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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Hardin-Simmons QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Judson Coalson (TX) 2/21/2026 | Landon Gigliotta (TX) 2/1/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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