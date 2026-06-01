This D2 football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

D2 Football Transfers

The D2 Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to a D2 program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left a D2 team.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible.

Bookmark this page to track the latest D2 quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Committed

🔴 Uncommitted

🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

Commits | Best Available

Barton Transfers

Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Cameron Estep RS-SO

2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0

🟢 2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025 (NC)

2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)

2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)

Chowan Transfers

Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Tyler Adkins JR

64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0

🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025 (IN)

2023-25 Aurora (D3)

Antevious Jackson JR

58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3

🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026 (VA)

2025 West Liberty (D2)

2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)

2021 Ventura (JUCO)

Erskine Transfers

Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)

Ferrum Transfers

Ferrum, VA | Carolinas (D2)

This full post requires a paid subscription for $10/month or $100/year. The rest of the article includes every D2 quarterback transfer commitment, followed by a list of every uncommitted quarterback transfer.

➡️ Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

North Greenville Transfers

Tigerville, SC | Carolinas (D2)

Chanston Crosby FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 North Greenville (D2) 1/12/2026 (SC)

2025 North Carolina Central (FCS)