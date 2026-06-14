D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker
Division II quarterback commitment breakdowns by team, plus the best available QB transfers
This D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
This D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.
Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted Division II quarterback in the transfer portal.
Become a paid subscriber for daily college football quarterback coverage and exclusive insider reporting.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.
Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
Jump to the sections below:
Commitments
Uncommitted Transfers
D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits
Division II quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class
Barton Commits
Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)
Barton Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Barton Transfer Portal
🟢 Cameron Estep (NC) RS-SO
2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0
2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025
2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)
2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)
Chowan Commits
Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)
Chowan Recruiting
🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Chowan Transfer Portal
🟢 Tyler Adkins (IN) JR
64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0
2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025
2023-25 Aurora (D3)
🟢 Antevious Jackson (VA) JR
58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3
2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026
2025 West Liberty (D2)
2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)
2021 Ventura (JUCO)
🟢 Braden Brimhall (CA)
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Chowan (D2) 3/24/2026
2024 Southern Virginia (D3)
The full D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Erskine Commits
Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)
Erskine Recruiting
🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025
🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026
🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.