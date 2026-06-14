This D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

This D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted Division II quarterback in the transfer portal.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Jump to the sections below:

Commitments

Uncommitted Transfers

D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

Division II quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Barton Commits

Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Barton Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Barton Transfer Portal

🟢 Cameron Estep (NC) RS-SO

2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0

2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025

2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)

2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)

Chowan Commits

Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Chowan Recruiting

🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Chowan Transfer Portal

🟢 Tyler Adkins (IN) JR

64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0

2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025

2023-25 Aurora (D3)

🟢 Antevious Jackson (VA) JR

58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3

2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026

2025 West Liberty (D2)

2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)

2021 Ventura (JUCO)

🟢 Braden Brimhall (CA)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Chowan (D2) 3/24/2026

2024 Southern Virginia (D3)

The full D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Erskine Commits

Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)

Erskine Recruiting

🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025

🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026

🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌