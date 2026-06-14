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This D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by Division II team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted D2 quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

Division II quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Barton Commits

Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Barton Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Barton Transfer Portal

🟢 Cameron Estep (NC) RS-SO

2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0

2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025

2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)

2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)

Chowan Commits

Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)

Chowan Recruiting

🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Chowan Transfer Portal

🟢 Tyler Adkins (IN) JR

64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0

2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025

2023-25 Aurora (D3)

🟢 Antevious Jackson (VA) JR

58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3

2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026

2025 West Liberty (D2)

2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)

2021 Ventura (JUCO)

🟢 Braden Brimhall (CA)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Chowan (D2) 3/24/2026

2024 Southern Virginia (D3)

The full D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Erskine Commits

Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)

Erskine Recruiting

🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025

🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026

🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌