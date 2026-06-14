D2 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker
Team-by-team college football quarterback commitment breakdowns
This D2 football recruiting and transfer live tracker is updated regularly with quarterback commitments. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.