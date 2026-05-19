This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.

D2 Football Recruiting Commits

The D2 Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to a D2 program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.

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College Football QB Recruits

Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and D2 football teams looking for a quarterback.

🟢 QB recruiting commits

❌ No commitment in the class

Barton QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Chowan QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Erskine QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025 | Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026 | Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Ferrum QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

North Greenville QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

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Shorter QB Recruiting