D2 Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker
College Football Teams without QB Commitments
This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.
D2 Football Recruiting Commits
The D2 Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to a D2 program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.
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College Football QB Recruits
Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and D2 football teams looking for a quarterback.
🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
Barton QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Chowan QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Erskine QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025 | Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026 | Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Ferrum QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
North Greenville QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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Shorter QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Hayden Jones (GA) 2/2/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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