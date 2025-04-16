Check out the quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

In today’s post, you’ll get a roundup of the recent FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commits, portal entries, offers and more. I’ll be getting back to the exclusive QB recruiting reports in the coming weeks, and a major update is needed for depth chart and injury updates at the FBS and FCS levels.

In the meantime, the College Football QB Report will publish three times a week to make sure you don’t get behind on the news cycle with the transfer portal opening today.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS QB Report

Recruiting

2026 COMMITS

BC: DJ Bordeaux

LT: Brady Vodicka

MISS: Rees Wise

PSU: Peyton Falzone

WIS: Ryan Hopkins

2026 OFFERS