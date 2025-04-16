College Football QB Report - Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Quarterback recruiting & transfer commits, offers & portal entries
Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com
In today’s post, you’ll get a roundup of the recent FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commits, portal entries, offers and more. I’ll be getting back to the exclusive QB recruiting reports in the coming weeks, and a major update is needed for depth chart and injury updates at the FBS and FCS levels.
In the meantime, the College Football QB Report will publish three times a week to make sure you don’t get behind on the news cycle with the transfer portal opening today.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
FBS QB Report
Recruiting
2026 COMMITS
BC: DJ Bordeaux
LT: Brady Vodicka
MISS: Rees Wise
PSU: Peyton Falzone
WIS: Ryan Hopkins
2026 OFFERS
