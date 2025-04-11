Check out the recruiting, college and pro football quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

In today’s post, you’ll get a roundup of the recent FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commits, portal entries, offers and more. I’ll be getting back to the exclusive QB recruiting reports in the coming weeks, and a major update is needed for depth chart and injury updates at the FBS and FCS levels.

In the meantime, the College Football QB Report will publish three times a week to make sure you don’t get behind on the news cycle ahead of the upcoming spring transfer portal window.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS QB Report

Recruiting

2025 COMMITS

FSU: Gavin Markey

LSU: Tre People

UAB: Vanden Dugger

2025 OFFERS

CMU: Daniel Gomez

FSU: Gavin Markey

2026 COMMITS

CSU: Darnell Kelly

DEL: Lamar Best

FIU: DJ Alexander

GASO: Harrison Faulkner

LIB: Jachin Davis

PUR: Corin Berry

SYR: Zaid Lott

TTU: Stephen Cannon

WVU: Jyron Hughley

2026 DECOMMITS