Photo courtesy of BC Football

In today’s edition, you’ll get the latest quarterback news in recruiting, college football and the pros. I missed yesterday’s post to get in better shape in case business needs to be handled at the local Starbucks now that I dipped my toes into some NFL writing.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

My Top Three

Quarterback headlines at every level of football

🏈 Recruiting - Blue chip QB Kayd Coffman picks Michigan State

🏈 College Football - Zach Gibson looks for his fourth school

🏈 Pro Football - Matthew Stafford sticks with Rams

Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

QB Recruiting Report

FBS

2026 4⭐ Kayd Coffman (MI) committed to Michigan State following a late January visit, he tells me. He chose the Spartans over Ole Miss, Iowa State and Cincinnati, which Coffman visited shortly before committing.

“I committed due to my connection with the coaches and the development I feel I can have there.” - Kayd Coffman