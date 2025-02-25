Best Available NFL, CFL & UFL Free Agent Quarterbacks
A guide to the top unsigned pro quarterbacks
All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.
This page tracks NFL, UFL and CFL free agent quarterbacks with links to stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their colleges, home states, NFL Draft selection and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every player was on an NFL, UFL or CFL team in 2024 and is not currently on a roster at any level.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Get the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news every day with a free or paid subscription.
NFL
RESTRICTED
Desmond Ridder | Stats
Raiders ➡
5 Games | 0 Starts | 132 Snaps
KY | 2025 RFA | 2022 (3-74)
⭐⭐⭐ | CIN | Stats
Bailey Zappe | Stats
Browns ➡
1 Game | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps
TX | 2025 RFA | 2022 (4-137)
UNRATED | WKU-HCU | Stats
UNRESTRICTED
Sam Darnold | Stats
Vikings ➡
18 Games | 0 Starts | 1183 Snaps
CA | 2025 UFA | 2018 (1-3)
⭐⭐⭐ | USC | Stats
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.