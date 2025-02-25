All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

This page tracks NFL, UFL and CFL free agent quarterbacks with links to stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their colleges, home states, NFL Draft selection and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every player was on an NFL, UFL or CFL team in 2024 and is not currently on a roster at any level.

NFL

RESTRICTED

Desmond Ridder | Stats

Raiders ➡

5 Games | 0 Starts | 132 Snaps

KY | 2025 RFA | 2022 (3-74)

⭐⭐⭐ | CIN | Stats

Bailey Zappe | Stats

Browns ➡

1 Game | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps

TX | 2025 RFA | 2022 (4-137)

UNRATED | WKU-HCU | Stats

UNRESTRICTED

Sam Darnold | Stats

Vikings ➡

18 Games | 0 Starts | 1183 Snaps

CA | 2025 UFA | 2018 (1-3)

⭐⭐⭐ | USC | Stats