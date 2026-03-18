Photo courtesy of University of Iowa Athletics

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get the latest updates on some of the top QB recruits in the country through the next four classes. Every prospect in this article holds at least one Power Four offer OR is rated 3-5 stars by 247, Rivals or ESPN OR committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

You’ll also get a list of the latest recruiting, transfer portal and roster transactions inside every college football QB room.

🔥 The Gunslinger Buzz | College Football QB News + Info 🔥

Subscribers get the latest college football QB transactions sent to their email inbox, along with exclusive recruiting, transfer portal and roster news. You’ll get all the FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback content on GunslingerBuzz.com.

Committed Transfers

Uncommitted Transfers

Committed Recruits - 2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Uncommitted Recruits - 2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

A paid subscription costs $10/month or $100/year. There’s also an option to support a little extra with a Gunslinger Buzz Boosters subscription.

CFB QB Transactions

The college football QB transactions section includes recruiting and transfer commits, decommits, portal entries, position changes, cuts, quits, expiring eligibility, NFL Draft declarations and more.

🟢 Additions

🔴 Departures

FBS Transactions

🟢 Maryland - Callum Wither

🟢 Washington State - Gavin Gray (2026)

FCS Transactions

🔴 Southeastern Louisiana - Jokoby Farria (2026)

D2 Transactions

None

D3 Transactions

None

NAIA Transactions

🟢 Olivet Nazarene - AJ Stowers (2026)

🟢 Southern Oregon - Tyson Ruggiero (2026)

JUCO Transactions

🟢 LA Southwest - Trey Gamble Jr. (2026)

🟢 Tyler - Jokoby Farria (2026)

🔴 El Camino - Trey Gamble Jr. (2026)

➡️ Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

QB Recruiting Headlines

🅿️4️⃣ Player has at least one Power Four offer

⭐ Stars reflect their highest rating by the 247, Rivals or ESPN recruiting rankings.

Jamison Roberts 🅿️4️⃣

2027 4⭐ QB recruit Jamison Roberts (AL) committed to Oklahoma following last week’s visit, he tells me. He also saw Florida earlier in the week and chose the Sooners over Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas and Duke, in addition to the Gators. Roberts was recruited by OC Ben Arbuckle and QBs coach John Kuceyeski, and they told him he’s their only standing 2027 QB offer.

“They made me a priority. They told me I was their guy, and they were not offering another one. That really stood out to me. They kept true to their word.”

Caden Jones 🅿️4️⃣

2027 4⭐ QB recruit Caden Jones (CA) will take an official visit with Arizona, his dad tells me. He wants to take five OVs, which will likely include Washington and Colorado, before committing. Jones also plans to visit UCLA, Baylor, Syracuse and North Carolina at some point and has recently seen Arizona, Cal and Washington. He has opportunities to play football and basketball in college, though his ceiling appears to be higher in football. Cal, Washington and Syracuse would allow him to play basketball, and Jones is getting a heavy push from Hawaii, Colorado State, Utah State and North Texas to play both sports.

Tradon Bessinger 🅿️4️⃣

2026 4⭐ QB Tradon Bessinger (UT) committed to Iowa days after decommitting from Boise State, he tells me. He also considered BYU and UCLA before choosing the Hawkeyes. Bessinger recognized how close the recruits were on his visit, in addition to his bond with the coaching staff.

“These boys are a true brotherhood and are building great relationships. I am super excited to get into an NFL-style offense and learn a ton throughout these next few years.”

Blue-Chip QB Exclusives

Israel Abrams 🅿️4️⃣

2027 4⭐ QB recruit Israel Abrams (IL) will visit Auburn on Friday, he tells me. The Tigers are on his official visit list for June 5, along with Purdue (May 22), Florida State (June 12), Kentucky (June 19) and Tennessee (TBA). Abrams took a recent trips to Purdue and Kentucky.