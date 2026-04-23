Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletic Strategic Communications

College Football QB Recruits

Thursday, April 23, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get exclusive updates on 29 of the top college football QB recruits through the 2028 class. This post includes FBS quarterback commits and uncommitted prospects inside the top 100 of the 247, Rivals or ESPN QB recruiting rankings.

The College Football QB Transactions section shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback movement at the bottom of each post.

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QB Recruiting Notebook

Stars reflect their highest rating by the 247, Rivals and ESPN recruiting rankings as of April 2, 2026.

🔵 Rated 4-5 stars by the 247, Rivals or ESPN recruiting rankings

💯 Rated inside the top 100 of the 247, Rivals or ESPN QB recruiting rankings

All info in the QB Recruiting Notebook came directly from sources involved in the recruitment.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible. Wouldn’t it be crazy if someone provided me access to the transfer portal database?

QB Recruiting Headlines

Thaddeus Thatcher 💯

2027 3⭐ QB Thaddeus Thatcher (NV) plans to commit by the end of spring, his dad tells me. Thatcher decommitted from Utah on New Year’s Day after the coaching staff left for Michigan, which he visited this month. The Wolverines plan to take two 2027 quarterbacks, and Thatcher is considering Michigan, Oregon State, UNLV and Nevada.

Bryson Beaver 🔵💯

2026 4⭐ QB recruit Bryson Beaver (CA) flipped to Georgia from Oregon due the return of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and addition of Dylan Raiola, his dad tells me. Beaver chose the Bulldogs for regularly being in the national championship discussion and their ability to develop quarterbacks, led by head coach Kirby Smart and OC Mike Bobo.

“The opportunity to be a part of a program of that level was a huge motivating factor. His goal is obviously to one day win the starting position, but until then it means a lot to him to know that he’s going to be getting developed and getting a lot of valuable reps in practice.”

Kaden Craft 🔵💯

2028 4⭐ QB recruit Kaden Craft (NC) may visit LSU over the next few weeks, his dad tells me. Craft already saw the Tigers and visited Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Virginia Tech Clemson and Nebraska over the last couple months. A number of these schools may come to see him, in addition to Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Oklahoma.

The rest of this article is exclusive to paying subscribers with updates on 26 more quarterback recruits and a list of the latest college football QB transactions.

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2027 QB Recruits

Derrick Baker 💯

2027 3⭐ QB recruit Derrick Baker (GA) committed to Tennessee over Indiana, Auburn and Florida State, he tells me. He built strong relationships with head coach Josh Heupel and OC Joey Halzle, along with offensive analysts Jared Peery and Landry Jones. Baker credited the environment inside the stadium and around Knoxville.

“They gave me the reassurance and trust that I need for the next 3-4 years there as the next part of my career. I just feel like this is a place that I’m going and staying.”