This page tracks 2029 uncommitted QB recruits, transfers and free agents with detailed info on each player. It’s comprised of recruits with an FBS offer and (coming soon) every quarterback no longer on a roster at every level of college football. This includes players who were on a roster since the start of the 2028 season and entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Subscribe for exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day. You’ll get recruiting and transfer portal scoops with a list of the day’s quarterback transactions. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

2029 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents

2029 QB Recruits

Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl and Twitter with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

Braden Biermann

MO | Hudl | X

Case Campbell

MI | Hudl | X

Christian Cypher

GA | Hudl | X