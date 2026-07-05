This 2029 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

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This 2029 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2029 QB recruits.

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2029 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Georgia Recruiting

Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Kentucky Recruiting

Lexington, KY | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

LSU Recruiting

Baton Rouge, LA | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Mississippi State Recruiting

Starkville, MS | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Missouri Recruiting

Columbia, MO | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Oklahoma Recruiting

Norman, OK | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Ole Miss Recruiting

Oxford, MS | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

South Carolina Recruiting

Columbia, SC | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Tennessee Recruiting

Knoxville, TN | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Texas Recruiting

Austin, TX | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Texas A&M Recruiting

College Station, TX | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Vanderbilt Recruiting

Nashville, TN | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Illinois Recruiting

Champaign, IL | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Indiana Recruiting

Bloomington, IN | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Iowa Recruiting

Iowa City, IA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Maryland Recruiting

College Park, MD | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Michigan Recruiting

Ann Arbor, MI | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Michigan State Recruiting

East Lansing, MI | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Minnesota Recruiting

Minneapolis, MN | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Nebraska Recruiting

Lincoln, NE | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Northwestern Recruiting

Evanston, IL | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Ohio State Recruiting

Columbus, OH | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Oregon Recruiting

Eugene, OR | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Penn State Recruiting

University Park, PA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Purdue Recruiting

West Lafayette, IN | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Rutgers Recruiting

Piscataway, NJ | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

UCLA Recruiting

Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

USC Recruiting

Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Washington Recruiting

Seattle, WA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Wisconsin Recruiting

Madison, WI | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Boston College Recruiting

Chestnut Hill, MA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Cal Recruiting

Berkeley, CA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Clemson Recruiting

Clemson, SC | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Duke Recruiting

Durham, NC | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Florida State Recruiting

Tallahassee, FL | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Georgia Tech Recruiting

Atlanta, GA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Louisville Recruiting

Louisville, KY | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2029 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Miami Recruiting

Coral Gables, FL | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 CJ Cypher (GA) 6/25/2026