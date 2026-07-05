2029 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker
College football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS & FCS team, plus the best available 2029 QB recruits
This 2029 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.
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Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics
This 2029 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.
Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2029 QB recruits.
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
FBS Recruiting Commits
FBS quarterback commitments in the 2029 recruiting class
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Georgia Recruiting
Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Kentucky Recruiting
Lexington, KY | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
LSU Recruiting
Baton Rouge, LA | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Mississippi State Recruiting
Starkville, MS | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Missouri Recruiting
Columbia, MO | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Oklahoma Recruiting
Norman, OK | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Ole Miss Recruiting
Oxford, MS | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
South Carolina Recruiting
Columbia, SC | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Tennessee Recruiting
Knoxville, TN | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Texas Recruiting
Austin, TX | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Texas A&M Recruiting
College Station, TX | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Vanderbilt Recruiting
Nashville, TN | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Illinois Recruiting
Champaign, IL | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Indiana Recruiting
Bloomington, IN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Iowa Recruiting
Iowa City, IA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Maryland Recruiting
College Park, MD | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Michigan Recruiting
Ann Arbor, MI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Michigan State Recruiting
East Lansing, MI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Minnesota Recruiting
Minneapolis, MN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Nebraska Recruiting
Lincoln, NE | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Northwestern Recruiting
Evanston, IL | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Ohio State Recruiting
Columbus, OH | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Oregon Recruiting
Eugene, OR | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Penn State Recruiting
University Park, PA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Purdue Recruiting
West Lafayette, IN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Rutgers Recruiting
Piscataway, NJ | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
UCLA Recruiting
Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
USC Recruiting
Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Washington Recruiting
Seattle, WA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Wisconsin Recruiting
Madison, WI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Boston College Recruiting
Chestnut Hill, MA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Cal Recruiting
Berkeley, CA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Clemson Recruiting
Clemson, SC | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Duke Recruiting
Durham, NC | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Florida State Recruiting
Tallahassee, FL | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Georgia Tech Recruiting
Atlanta, GA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Louisville Recruiting
Louisville, KY | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
The full 2029 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Miami Recruiting
Coral Gables, FL | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 CJ Cypher (GA) 6/25/2026
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