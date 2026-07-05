This 2028 QB Recruiting Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This 2028 QB Recruiting Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns across the FBS and FCS. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the 2028 recruiting class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2028 QB recruits.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2028 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

The full 2028 QB Recruiting Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌