This 2028 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

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This 2028 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2028 QB recruits.

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2028 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

The full 2028 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌