2028 QB Recruiting & Transfer Commits
College Football Quarterback Commitment Tracker
This page tracks 2028 QB recruiting and transfer commits for every level of college football. It’s comprised of players set to join FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Photo courtesy of North Carolina Athletics
The daily newsletter brings exclusive college football QB news to your email inbox with recruiting and transfer portal scoops and the day’s quarterback transactions. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.
Get the latest college football QB news sent to your inbox with a free or paid subscription.
2028 QB Commits
FBS Quarterbacks
Recruits - Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl, Twitter and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
Transfers (coming soon) - Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2028 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2027 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.
*Redshirt available
SEC Quarterbacks
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
AUBURN TIGERS
FLORIDA GATORS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.