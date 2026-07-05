This 2027 QB Recruiting Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This 2027 QB Recruiting Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns across the FBS and FCS. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2027 QB recruits.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2027 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

The full 2027 QB Recruiting Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026