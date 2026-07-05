2027 QB Recruiting Commits Live Tracker
FBS & FCS team-by-team college football quarterback recruiting commitment breakdowns
This 2027 QB recruiting live tracker is updated regularly with FBS and FCS commitments. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
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2027 QB Recruiting
This tracker features 2027 QB recruiting commits with FBS and FCS college football team-by-team commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in the class.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)
The full 2027 QB Recruiting Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026
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