This 2027 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

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This 2027 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2027 QB recruits.

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2027 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

The full 2027 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026