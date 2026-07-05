2027 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker
College football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS & FCS team, plus the best available 2027 QB recruits
This 2027 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.
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This 2027 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.
Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2027 QB recruits.
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
FBS Recruiting Commits
FBS quarterback commitments in the 2027 recruiting class
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)
The full 2027 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026
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