This 2026 QB Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This 2026 QB Transfer Portal Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns across the FBS and FCS. You’ll also see which teams are without an incoming quarterback transfer.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted FBS and FCS quarterback in the transfer portal.

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Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

FBS Transfer Portal Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 transfer portal class

Alabama Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfer Portal

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)

🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026

2025 USF (FBS)

🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

The full 2026 QB Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Transfer Portal

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026

2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)