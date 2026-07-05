This 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

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This 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of uncommitted 2026 QB transfers.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

FBS Transfer Portal Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 transfer portal class

Alabama Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfer Portal

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)

🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026

2025 USF (FBS)

🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

The full 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Transfer Portal

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026

2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)