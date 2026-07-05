2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker
College football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS & FCS team, plus uncommitted 2026 QB transfers
This 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.
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This 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.
Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of uncommitted 2026 QB transfers.
Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
FBS Transfer Portal Commits
FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 transfer portal class
Alabama Transfer Portal
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 ❌
Arkansas Transfer Portal
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn Transfer Portal
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029
8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026
2025 USF (FBS)
🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029
37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026
2025 Oregon State (FBS)
🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE
5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026
2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)
2021 Louisiana (FBS)
The full 2026 QB Transfer Portal: Commits, Best Available Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Transfer Portal
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028
21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0
2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026
2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)
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