This 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

This 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns across the FBS and FCS. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2026 QB recruits.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

The full 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024