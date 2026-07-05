2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker
FBS & FCS quarterback commitment breakdowns by team, plus the best available 2026 QB recruits
This 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com
This 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns across the FBS and FCS. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2026 QB recruits.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
FBS Recruiting Commits
FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 recruiting class
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025
🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
The full 2026 QB Recruiting Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024
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