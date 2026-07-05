This 2026 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

The daily college football newsletter delivers in-depth FBS and FCS quarterback coverage to your inbox. Subscribe for insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth charts and injury reports.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.

Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

This 2026 QB Recruiting: Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS and FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find a list of the best available 2026 QB recruits.

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

FBS Recruiting Commits

FBS quarterback commitments in the 2026 recruiting class

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

The full 2026 QB Recruiting Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024