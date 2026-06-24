This 2026 NAIA football transfer portal live tracker is updated regularly with uncommitted college football quarterbacks. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

2026 NAIA Football Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QBs

This tracker features uncommitted 2026 NAIA college football quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Every player was on a roster since the start of the 2025 season.

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Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, followed by alphabetical.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🔄️ Changed positions

NAIA Football Transfer Portal

Michael Palandri (WA) RS-SR

205-306 (67%) 3138-33-6 | 92-219-9

2025 Montana Western (NAIA)

Mike Reese (GA) SR

24-30 (80%) 238-2-0 | 9-43-0

2025 Clarke (NAIA)

Keely Watson (FL) SR

217-378 (57%) 2821-27-8 | 29-62-4

2025 St. Thomas (NAIA)

The full 2026 NAIA Football Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QB Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Marcus Freeman (MN) JR

194-332 (58%) 2043-11-9 | 73-(-56)-1

2025 Judson (NAIA)