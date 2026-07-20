2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
The 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
Subscribe for exclusive college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart & injury news.
Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
NAIA Football Rosters
Coming soon.
NAIA Football Recruiting
AAC
Bluefield Recruiting
Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Kentucky Christian Recruiting
Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Pikeville Recruiting
Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Point Recruiting
West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Reinhardt Recruiting
Waleska, GA | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 Payton Shaw (GA) 2/4/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
The full 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Rio Grande Recruiting
Rio Grande, OH | AAC (NAIA)
🔵 2026 Austin Buescher (OH) 1/29/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
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