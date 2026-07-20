The 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

NAIA Football Rosters

Coming soon.

NAIA Football Recruiting

AAC

Bluefield Recruiting

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Kentucky Christian Recruiting

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Pikeville Recruiting

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Point Recruiting

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Reinhardt Recruiting

Waleska, GA | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 Payton Shaw (GA) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Rio Grande Recruiting

Rio Grande, OH | AAC (NAIA)

🔵 2026 Austin Buescher (OH) 1/29/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌