The 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

JUCO Football Rosters

Coming soon.

JUCO Football Recruiting

CCCAA: American Golden Coast

Cabrillo Recruiting

Aptos, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Coalinga Recruiting

Coalinga, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

De Anza Recruiting

Cupertino, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Gavilan Recruiting

Gilroy, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Hartnell Recruiting

Salinas, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Merced Recruiting

Merced, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

CCCAA: American Metro

Antelope Valley Recruiting

Lancaster, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Compton Recruiting

Compton, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Desert Recruiting

Palm Desert, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 JUCO Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

LA Southwest Recruiting

Los Angeles, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)

🔵 2026 Trey Gamble (CA) 3/12/2026 | El Camino

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌