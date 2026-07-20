2026 JUCO Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
The 2026 NAIA Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
Subscribe for exclusive college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart & injury news.
Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
JUCO Football Rosters
Coming soon.
JUCO Football Recruiting
CCCAA: American Golden Coast
Cabrillo Recruiting
Aptos, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Coalinga Recruiting
Coalinga, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
De Anza Recruiting
Cupertino, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Gavilan Recruiting
Gilroy, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Hartnell Recruiting
Salinas, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Merced Recruiting
Merced, CA | CCCAA: American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
CCCAA: American Metro
Antelope Valley Recruiting
Lancaster, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Compton Recruiting
Compton, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Desert Recruiting
Palm Desert, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
The full 2026 JUCO Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
LA Southwest Recruiting
Los Angeles, CA | CCCAA: American Metro (JUCO)
🔵 2026 Trey Gamble (CA) 3/12/2026 | El Camino
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
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