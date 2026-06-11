JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker
College football quarterback commitment breakdowns by JUCO team, plus the best available recruits
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This JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by JUCO team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.
Below the commits section, you’ll find the best available QB recruits.
Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits
JUCO quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class
Cabrillo Commits
Aptos, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
Cabrillo Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Cabrillo Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Coalinga Commits
Coalinga, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
Coalinga Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Coalinga Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
De Anza Commits
Cupertino, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
De Anza Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
De Anza Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Gavilan Commits
Gilroy, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
Gavilan Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Gavilan Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Hartnell Commits
Salinas, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
Hartnell Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Hartnell Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Merced Commits
Merced, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
Merced Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Merced Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
The full JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Antelope Commits
Lancaster, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)
Antelope Valley Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Antelope Valley Transfer Portal
🟢 Tyson Smith (CO) FR
33-66 (50%) 295-2-4 | 31-(-4)-0
2026 Antelope Valley (JUCO) 1/20/2026
2025 Adams State (D2)
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