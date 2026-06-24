This 2026 FCS transfer portal live tracker is updated regularly with uncommitted college football quarterbacks. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

Photo courtesy of North Dakota Athletics

2026 FCS Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QBs

This tracker features uncommitted 2026 FCS college football quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Every player was on a roster since the start of the 2025 season.

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Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, followed by alphabetical.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🔄️ Changed positions

FCS Transfer Portal QBs

Christian Banks (FL) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2025 Delaware State (FCS)

2024 San Francisco (JUCO)

2023 Eastern Illinois (FCS)

2022 Michigan State (FBS)

Jordan Barton (CA) 2026

54-89 (61%) 557-4-3 | 42-68-0

2025 Wagner (FCS)

2024 Sacramento State (FCS)

2023 Riverside (JUCO)

2022 UT Permian Basin (D2)

2021 Riverside (JUCO)

Carson Camp (IL) 2026

142-226 (63%) 1794-14-7 | 60-123-0

2025 Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

2023-24 Sacramento State (FCS)

2021-22 South Dakota (FCS)

The full 2026 FCS Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QB Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Jack Capaldi (PA) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2022-25 Fordham (FCS)