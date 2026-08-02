2026 FCS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com
The 2026 FCS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
NOTE: The depth chart/injury blurbs have NOT been completed for the following conferences: OVC-Big South, Ivy, NEC, Pioneer, SWAC, UAC and Independent. They will be finished in early August.
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Right of player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
FCS Depth Charts & Injuries
Big Sky Quarterbacks
🔥 Cal Poly QB Roster 🔥
San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)
2025: 4-8 | Weekly Starters: Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Grigsby
🏈 Cal Poly Depth Chart: Anthony Grigsby is the favorite to start over Bo Kelly and Dermaricus Davis, followed by Lucas Razore, Berell Staples and Sam Whelan.
🚨 Cal Poly Injury Report: None
Anthony Grigsby (CA) 2026
44-82 (54%) 774-6-4 | 33-43-2
2025-26 Cal Poly (FCS)
2024 Nevada (FBS)
2022-23 San Mateo (JUCO)
Bo Kelly (CA) 2026
63-113 (56%) 706-7-2 | 15-2-0
2022-26 Cal Poly (FCS)
Dermaricus Davis (CA) 2028
1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0
2026 Cal Poly (FCS)
2025 Hawaii (FBS)
2024 UCLA (FBS)
Lucas Razore (WA) 2028
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2024-26 Cal Poly (FCS)
Berell Staples (CA) 2030
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Cal Poly (FCS)
Sam Whelan (CA) 2030
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Cal Poly (FCS)
Cal Poly Transfers
🟢 2026 Dermaricus Davis
🟢 2027 ❌
Cal Poly Recruits
🔵 2026 Berell Staples
🔵 2026 Sam Whelan
🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Cal Poly Departures
🔴 Jackson Akins
🔴 Ty Dieffenbach
🔴 Sam Wulff
🔴 Richie Watts 🔄️ LB
The full 2026 FCS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
🔥 Eastern Washington QB Roster 🔥
Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)
2025: 5-7 | Weekly Starters: Taylor-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Bell-Bell-Schakel-Schakel-Rolfsness
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