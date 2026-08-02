Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

The 2026 FCS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

NOTE: The depth chart/injury blurbs have NOT been completed for the following conferences: OVC-Big South, Ivy, NEC, Pioneer, SWAC, UAC and Independent. They will be finished in early August.

Right of player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

FCS Depth Charts & Injuries

Big Sky Quarterbacks

🔥 Cal Poly QB Roster 🔥

San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)

2025: 4-8 | Weekly Starters: Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Grigsby

🏈 Cal Poly Depth Chart: Anthony Grigsby is the favorite to start over Bo Kelly and Dermaricus Davis, followed by Lucas Razore, Berell Staples and Sam Whelan.

🚨 Cal Poly Injury Report: None

Anthony Grigsby (CA) 2026

44-82 (54%) 774-6-4 | 33-43-2

2025-26 Cal Poly (FCS)

2024 Nevada (FBS)

2022-23 San Mateo (JUCO)

Bo Kelly (CA) 2026

63-113 (56%) 706-7-2 | 15-2-0

2022-26 Cal Poly (FCS)

Dermaricus Davis (CA) 2028

1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0

2026 Cal Poly (FCS)

2025 Hawaii (FBS)

2024 UCLA (FBS)

Lucas Razore (WA) 2028

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024-26 Cal Poly (FCS)

Berell Staples (CA) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Cal Poly (FCS)

Sam Whelan (CA) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Cal Poly (FCS)

Cal Poly Transfers

🟢 2026 Dermaricus Davis

🟢 2027 ❌

Cal Poly Recruits

🔵 2026 Berell Staples

🔵 2026 Sam Whelan

🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Cal Poly Departures

🔴 Jackson Akins

🔴 Ty Dieffenbach

🔴 Sam Wulff

🔴 Richie Watts 🔄️ LB

The full 2026 FCS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

🔥 Eastern Washington QB Roster 🔥

Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)

2025: 5-7 | Weekly Starters: Taylor-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Bell-Bell-Schakel-Schakel-Rolfsness