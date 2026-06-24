This 2026 FBS transfer portal live tracker is updated regularly with uncommitted college football quarterbacks. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

2026 FBS Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QBs

This tracker features uncommitted 2026 FBS college football quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Every player was on a roster since the start of the 2025 season.

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Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, followed by alphabetical.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🔄️ Changed positions

FBS Transfer Portal QBs

Ui Ale (CA) 2026

5-10 (50%) 54-0-0 | 6-3-0

2025 Troy (FBS)

2023-24 Houston (FBS)

2021-22 Golden West (JUCO)

Colton Allen (CO) 2026

1-1 (100%) 4-0-0 | 0-0-0

2022-25 Colorado (FBS)

Trace Campbell (MD) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2023-25 UAB (FBS)

2022 Ole Miss (FBS)

The full 2026 FBS Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QB Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Jake Garcia (CA) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2025 Michigan (FBS)

2024 East Carolina (FBS)

2023 Missouri (FBS)

2021-22 Miami (FBS)