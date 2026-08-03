2026 FBS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
The 2026 FBS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
Subscribe for exclusive college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart & injury news.
Right of player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Featured QB Roster: This week’s free sample is the Alabama Crimson Tide. You’ll find the same info on every FBS quarterback roster in this post below.
🔥 Alabama QB Roster 🔥
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson
🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper.
🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.
Keelon Russell (TX) 2029
11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0
2025-26 Alabama (FBS)
Austin Mack (CA) 2027
24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1
2024-26 Alabama (FBS)
2023 Washington (FBS)
Jett Thomalla (NE) 2030
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Alabama (FBS)
Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) 2030
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Alabama (FBS)
John Gazzaniga (CA) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0
2025-26 Alabama (FBS)
John Cooper (AL) 2028
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2024-26 Alabama (FBS)
Alabama Transfers
🟢 2026 ❌
🟢 2027 ❌
Alabama Recruits
🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa
🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn
🔵 2028 Charles Scott
🔵 2029 ❌
Alabama Departures
🔴 Cade Carruth
🔴 Ty Simpson
The full 2026 FBS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
FBS Depth Charts & Injuries
SEC Quarterbacks
🔥 Alabama QB Roster 🔥
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson
🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper.
🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.