The 2026 FBS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Right of player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Featured QB Roster: This week’s free sample is the Alabama Crimson Tide. You’ll find the same info on every FBS quarterback roster in this post below.

🔥 Alabama QB Roster 🔥

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper.

🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.

Keelon Russell (TX) 2029

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

Austin Mack (CA) 2027

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

2023 Washington (FBS)

Jett Thomalla (NE) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS)

Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS)

John Gazzaniga (CA) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

John Cooper (AL) 2028

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

Alabama Transfers

🟢 2026 ❌

🟢 2027 ❌

Alabama Recruits

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn

🔵 2028 Charles Scott

🔵 2029 ❌

Alabama Departures

🔴 Cade Carruth

🔴 Ty Simpson

The full 2026 FBS College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

FBS Depth Charts & Injuries

SEC Quarterbacks

🔥 Alabama QB Roster 🔥

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper.

🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.