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2026 FBS QB Depth Chart & Injury Report

This tracker features 2026 QB depth chart and injury report info with a team-by-team quarterback notebook. You’ll also get outlooks for every college football QB room including incoming transfers and recruits.

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NOTES: 2026 stats, starters and records will be added when the college football season begins on Aug. 27, 2026. The first 2027 edition will publish after the regular season ends. Eligibility reflects the current rules and will be changed when the new eligibility rules are officially put into place, which could happen as early as this offseason.

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

❌ No commits in the class

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

Alabama Depth Chart

➡️ Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

Keelon Russell (TX) 2029

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

Austin Mack (CA) 2027

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

2023 Washington (FBS)

🟢 Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS) 7/22/2025

🟢 Jett Thomalla (NE) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS) 6/17/2025

John Cooper (AL) 2028

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

John Gazzaniga (CA) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

🔴 Cade Carruth (AL) 2026 - Done with football, he told me

🔴 Ty Simpson (TN) 2026 - Declared for the NFL Draft

Arkansas Depth Chart

➡️ Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill are competing for the starting spot without a clear frontrunner during spring practice.

2025: 2-10 | Weekly Starters: Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-K. Jackson

KJ Jackson (AL) 2028

33-54 (61%) 441-3-0 | 11-52-2

2024-26 Arkansas (FBS)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

🟢 Hank Hendrix (TX) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/13/2026

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔴 Taylen Green (TX) 2025 - Eligibility expired

🔴 Brayson McHenry (TX) 2026 - Done with football

🔴 Trever Jackson (FL) 2028 - Transferred

🔴 Grayson Wilson (AR) 2029 - Transferred

The full 2026 FBS QB Depth Chart & Injury Report Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Auburn Depth Chart

➡️ Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Byrum Brown is the starter with the main competition coming between Locklan Hewlett and Tristan Ti’a for the backup spot. Hewlett holds an early edge in spring practice based on being in head coach Alex Golesh’s system in 2025.

2025: 5-7 | Weekly Starters: Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Daniels-Daniels-Knight-Daniels