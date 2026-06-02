This 2026 FBS Depth Chart & Injury Report Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This 2026 FBS Depth Chart & Injury Report Live Tracker features a team-by-team college football quarterback notebook. You’ll get an outlook on every quarterback room, including recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class.

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2026 stats, starters and records will be added when the college football season begins on Aug. 27, 2026. The first 2027 edition will publish after the regular season ends.

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

FBS Depth Charts & Injuries

The latest depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news inside every FBS quarterback room

Alabama Depth Chart

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

Keelon Russell (TX) 2029

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

Austin Mack (CA) 2027

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

2023 Washington (FBS)

🟢 Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS) 7/22/2025

🟢 Jett Thomalla (NE) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS) 6/17/2025

John Cooper (AL) 2028

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

John Gazzaniga (CA) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

🔴 Cade Carruth (AL) 2026 - Done with football, he told me

🔴 Ty Simpson (TN) 2026 - Declared for the NFL Draft

Arkansas Depth Chart

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

2025: 2-10 | Weekly Starters: Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-K. Jackson

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill are competing for the starting spot without a clear frontrunner during spring practice.

KJ Jackson (AL) 2028

33-54 (61%) 441-3-0 | 11-52-2

2024-26 Arkansas (FBS)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

🟢 Hank Hendrix (TX) 2029*

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/13/2026

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔴 Taylen Green (TX) 2025 - Eligibility expired

🔴 Brayson McHenry (TX) 2026 - Done with football

🔴 Trever Jackson (FL) 2028 - Transferred

🔴 Grayson Wilson (AR) 2029 - Transferred

The full FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Auburn Depth Chart

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

2025: 5-7 | Weekly Starters: Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Daniels-Daniels-Knight-Daniels

Byrum Brown is the starter with the main competition coming between Locklan Hewlett and Tristan Ti’a for the backup spot. Hewlett holds an early edge in spring practice based on being in head coach Alex Golesh’s system in 2025.

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)