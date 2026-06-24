2026 D3 Football Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QB Live Tracker
See which college football quarterback transfers are still available
This 2026 D3 football transfer portal live tracker is updated regularly with uncommitted college football quarterbacks. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
2026 D3 Football Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QBs
This tracker features uncommitted 2026 D3 college football quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Every player was on a roster since the start of the 2025 season.
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Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, followed by alphabetical.
Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🔄️ Changed positions
D3 Football Transfer Portal
Will Pickett (NY) GR
185-307 (60%) 2026-18-7 | 134-630-11
2025 SUNY-Maritime (D3)
Jordan Adams (MD) SR
95-150 (63%) 1161-11-6 | 31-140-5
2025 Stevenson (D3)
Sergio Beltran (CA) SR QB/WR
8-11 (73%) 108-0-0 | 38-96-0
2025 Bates (D3) 1/26/2026
The full 2026 D3 Football Transfer Portal: Uncommitted QB Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
RJ Connell (WI) SR
30-76 (39%) 183-2-1 | 19-(-89)-0
2025 Lawrence (D3)
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