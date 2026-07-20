2026 D3 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
The 2026 D3 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
Subscribe for exclusive college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart & injury news.
Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
D3 Football Rosters
Coming soon.
D3 Football Recruiting
ARC
Buena Vista Recruiting
Tahlequah, OK | Independent (D2)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Central Recruiting
Pella, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Coe Recruiting
Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Dubuque Recruiting
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Loras Recruiting
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Nebraska Wesleyan Recruiting
Lincoln, NE | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Simpson Recruiting
Indianola, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 Ryan Blaich (MO) 3/16/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Wartburg Recruiting
Waverly, IA | ARC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
ASC
East Texas Baptist Recruiting
Marshall, TX | ASC (D3)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
The full 2026 D3 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Hardin-Simmons Recruiting
Abilene, TX | ASC (D3)
🔵 2026 Judson Coalson (TX) 2/21/2026
🔵 2026 Landon Gigliotta (TX) 2/1/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
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