The 2026 D3 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

D3 Football Rosters

Coming soon.

D3 Football Recruiting

ARC

Buena Vista Recruiting

Tahlequah, OK | Independent (D2)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Central Recruiting

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Coe Recruiting

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Dubuque Recruiting

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Loras Recruiting

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Nebraska Wesleyan Recruiting

Lincoln, NE | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Simpson Recruiting

Indianola, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 Ryan Blaich (MO) 3/16/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Wartburg Recruiting

Waverly, IA | ARC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

ASC

East Texas Baptist Recruiting

Marshall, TX | ASC (D3)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 D3 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Hardin-Simmons Recruiting

Abilene, TX | ASC (D3)

🔵 2026 Judson Coalson (TX) 2/21/2026

🔵 2026 Landon Gigliotta (TX) 2/1/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌