The 2026 D2 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

D2 Football Rosters

Coming soon.

D2 Football Recruiting

Carolinas

Barton Recruiting

Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Chowan Recruiting

Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)

🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 D2 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Erskine Recruiting

Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)

🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025

🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026

🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌