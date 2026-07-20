2026 D2 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker
Team-by-team quarterback news, plus recruiting and transfer portal commits
The 2026 D2 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker is updated with news on every team, plus future recruiting and transfer portal commits.
Subscribe for exclusive college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart & injury news.
Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
D2 Football Rosters
Coming soon.
D2 Football Recruiting
Carolinas
Barton Recruiting
Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Chowan Recruiting
Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)
🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
The full 2026 D2 Football QB Rosters, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Erskine Recruiting
Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)
🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025
🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026
🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
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