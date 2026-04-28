Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech Strategic Communications

College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries

In today’s edition, subscribers get the latest news on 2026 college football QB depth charts and injuries inside all 138 FBS quarterback rooms. You’ll also get a look at the future of every program with incoming transfer portal and recruiting commitments. Depth chart and injury notes are updated and sent to subscribers every Tuesday.

The College Football QB Transactions section shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback movement at the bottom of each post.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - This is a busy week in the college sports news cycle. First, here’s what appears likely to be the case moving forward regarding eligibility rules. Players will get five years of eligibility after they graduate from high school or turn 19, which ever happens earlier. No redshirts. No waivers. The only exceptions are things like religions missions, military service, etc. This is only for D1 programs and might go into effect starting with the 2026-27 college football season. The Division I Cabinet will meet on May 22 and could vote on this. Second, Louisiana Tech and Conference USA reached an agreement, leading to the Bulldogs joining the Sun Belt starting with the 2026 season. Lastly, the FBS and FCS are in a contact period on the recruiting calendar through May 23.

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FBS QB Headlines

➡️ Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby took a leave of absence to address a gambling addiction and is under NCAA investigation. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sorsby bet on Indiana football games in 2022 while playing for the Hoosiers. If the Cincinnati transfer is unavailable this season, Will Hammond would likely be next in line but was limited this spring recovering from a torn ACL. Kirk Francis and Lloyd Jones were splitting second-team reps with Hammond unavailable.

➡️ Missouri QB Austin Simmons was named the starter after spring practice by head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Simmons joined the team this offseason after transferring from Ole Miss with two years of eligibility remaining. Matt Zollers was the top challenger and is now the favorite to land the backup role.

➡️ LSU QB Sam Leavitt missed most of spring practice with a foot injury after undergoing surgery in October 2025. The former Arizona State quarterback committed to LSU this offseason and will look to be ready for the start of the season. Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark received extra reps this spring in their battle for the backup role.

NOTES: 2026 stats and starts will start being updated when the college football season begins on Aug. 29, 2026. The first look at 2027 quarterback rooms will publish after the final weekend of the regular season on Nov. 28, 2026. Eligibility reflects the current rules and will be changed when the new rules are officially put into place, which could be as early as May 22, 2026.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

➡️ Depth chart and injury notes

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

🏈 Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility

🏈 2025 Stats - Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🔥SEC🔥

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (2024)

2025 Record: 11-4 (7-1 SEC)

2025 Weekly Starters (15): Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

➡️ Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

Keelon Russell | 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama. - June 4, 2024

Austin Mack | 2027

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2023 Washington Huskies (WA) FBS

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Washington QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama. - Jan. 14, 2024

🟢 Tayden-Evan Kaawa | 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama. - July 22, 2025

🟢 Jett Thomalla | 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama. - June 17, 2025

John Cooper | 2028

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama. - Dec. 23, 2023

John Gazzaniga | 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama. - May 25, 2025

2027 - Trent Seaborn

2028 - None

🔴 Cade Carruth | Ty Simpson

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Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

Head Coach: Ryan Silverfield (2026)

2025 Record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-K. Jackson

➡️ KJ Jackson and AJ Hill are competing for the starting spot without a clear frontrunner during spring practice. True freshman Hank Hendrix is not listed on the roster but is expected to join the team this summer.