This page tracks 2025 uncommitted QB recruits, transfers and free agents with detailed info on each player. It’s comprised of recruits with an FBS offer and every quarterback no longer on a roster at every level of college football. This includes players who were on a roster since the start of the 2024 season and entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

The daily newsletter brings exclusive college football QB news to your email inbox with recruiting and transfer portal scoops and the day’s quarterback transactions. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

2025 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents

2025 QB Recruits

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, Hudl and Twitter with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

🔵Blue-chip prospect on 247, On3/Rivals or ESPN

JJ Bittner

25 | CA | Hudl | X

David Capobianco

25 | TX | Hudl | X

Rowdy Christensen

25 | AL | Hudl | X