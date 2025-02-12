2025 UFL QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
A guide to all eight UFL quarterback rooms
This post is updated every Thursday through the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025.
This page tracks 2025 UFL quarterback news, stats, starts, games played, snaps and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 UFL games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
UFL QB Rooms
ARLINGTON RENEGADES
Luis Perez | Stats
10 Games | 0 Starts | 582 Snaps
CA | 2018 (UDFA)
UNRATED | Southwestern-East Texas A&M | Stats
Jan. 27, 2025 - Re-signed with Arlington.
Holton Ahlers | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
NC | 2023 (UDFA)
⭐⭐⭐ | East Carolina | Stats
Sept. 27, 2024 - Re-signed with Arlington.
Luke Lehnen | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
IL | 2025 (UDFA)
UNRATED | North Central (IL) | Stats
Jan. 16, 2025 - Signed with Arlington after playing college football at North Central (IL) in 2024.
LOSSES
Lindsey Scott
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
