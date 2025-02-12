This post is updated every Thursday through the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks 2025 UFL quarterback news, stats, starts, games played, snaps and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 UFL games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

UFL QB Rooms

STATS

Luis Perez | Stats

10 Games | 0 Starts | 582 Snaps

CA | 2018 (UDFA)

UNRATED | Southwestern-East Texas A&M | Stats

Jan. 27, 2025 - Re-signed with Arlington.

Holton Ahlers | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

NC | 2023 (UDFA)

⭐⭐⭐ | East Carolina | Stats

Sept. 27, 2024 - Re-signed with Arlington.

Luke Lehnen | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

IL | 2025 (UDFA)

UNRATED | North Central (IL) | Stats

Jan. 16, 2025 - Signed with Arlington after playing college football at North Central (IL) in 2024.

LOSSES

Lindsey Scott