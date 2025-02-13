This post is updated every Thursday through the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks 2025 UFL free agent quarterback signings with stats, starts, games played, snaps, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see their NFL Draft selection, college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

The number of 2024 UFL games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

TRADES

Quinten Dormady | Stats

DC ➡ Memphis

8 Games | 0 Starts | 343 Snaps

TX | 2020 (UDFA)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Tennessee-Houston-Central Michigan | Stats

Jalan McClendon | Stats

DC ➡ Houston

3 Games | 0 Starts | 41 Snaps

NC | 2019 (UDFA)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC State-Baylor | Stats

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

EJ Perry | Stats

Michigan ➡ Memphis

4 Games | 0 Starts | 194 Snaps

MA | 2022 (UDFA)

⭐⭐⭐ | Boston College-Brown | Stats