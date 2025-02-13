2025 UFL Free Agent QB Signings & Trades
A guide to the 2025 free agent quarterback class
This page tracks 2025 UFL free agent quarterback signings with stats, starts, games played, snaps, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see their NFL Draft selection, college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
The number of 2024 UFL games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
TRADES
Quinten Dormady | Stats
DC ➡ Memphis
8 Games | 0 Starts | 343 Snaps
TX | 2020 (UDFA)
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Tennessee-Houston-Central Michigan | Stats
Jalan McClendon | Stats
DC ➡ Houston
3 Games | 0 Starts | 41 Snaps
NC | 2019 (UDFA)
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC State-Baylor | Stats
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
EJ Perry | Stats
Michigan ➡ Memphis
4 Games | 0 Starts | 194 Snaps
MA | 2022 (UDFA)
⭐⭐⭐ | Boston College-Brown | Stats
