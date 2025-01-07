2025 QB Recruits: FCS Commits, Decommits, Offers, Rankings, Highlights
This page tracks 2025 FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the teams without a commit.
The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. Click here for the top uncommitted quarterbacks sorted by highest offer from Power 4 to Group of 5 to FCS.
FCS Commits
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
None: North Dakota, South Dakota State
Illinois State
Chase Kwiatkowski✍️
X | Hudl | IL | 7/6/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Cooper Kmet
X | Hudl | IL | 12/19/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Indiana State
Brady Wilson✍️
X | Hudl | IN | 6/18/2024
⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
