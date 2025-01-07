This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of McNeeseSports.com

This page tracks 2025 FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the teams without a commit.

The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. Click here for the top uncommitted quarterbacks sorted by highest offer from Power 4 to Group of 5 to FCS.

FCS Commits

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

None: North Dakota, South Dakota State

Chase Kwiatkowski✍️

X | Hudl | IL | 7/6/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Cooper Kmet

X | Hudl | IL | 12/19/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Brady Wilson✍️

X | Hudl | IN | 6/18/2024

⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals