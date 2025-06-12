2025 NFL Draft QBs, Undrafted Free Agent Signings Tracker
Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com
Under player names show (from left) highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
2025 NFL Draft QBs
Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft.
Cam Ward
UNRATED | TX | Titans (1-1)
Incarnate Word ➡ Washington State ➡ Miami
Jaxson Dart
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Giants (1-25)
USC ➡ Ole Miss
Tyler Shough
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Saints (2-40)
Oregon ➡ Texas Tech ➡ Louisville
Jalen Milroe
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Seahawks (3-92)
Alabama
Dillon Gabriel
⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Browns (3-94)
UCF ➡ Oklahoma ➡ Oregon
Shedeur Sanders
⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Browns (5-144)
Jackson State ➡ Colorado
Kyle McCord
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Eagles (6-181)
Ohio State ➡ Syracuse
Will Howard
⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Steelers (6-185)
Kansas State ➡ Ohio State
Riley Leonard
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Colts (6-189)
Duke ➡ Notre Dame
Graham Mertz
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Texans (6-197)
Wisconsin ➡ Florida
Cam Miller
⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Raiders (6-215)
North Dakota State
Kurtis Rourke
⭐⭐ | CAN | 49ers (7-227)
Ohio ➡ Indiana
Quinn Ewers
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Dolphins (7-231)
Ohio State ➡ Texas
Connor Bazelak
⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Buccaneers (UDFA)
Missouri ➡ Indiana ➡ Bowling Green
