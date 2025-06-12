Track 2025 NFL Draft QBs and undrafted free agents with the same info for the CFL and UFL drafts.

Under player names show (from left) highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

2025 NFL Draft QBs

Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft.

Cam Ward

UNRATED | TX | Titans (1-1)

Incarnate Word ➡ Washington State ➡ Miami

Jaxson Dart

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Giants (1-25)

USC ➡ Ole Miss

Tyler Shough

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Saints (2-40)

Oregon ➡ Texas Tech ➡ Louisville

Jalen Milroe

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Seahawks (3-92)

Alabama

Dillon Gabriel

⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Browns (3-94)

UCF ➡ Oklahoma ➡ Oregon

Shedeur Sanders

⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Browns (5-144)

Jackson State ➡ Colorado

Kyle McCord

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Eagles (6-181)

Ohio State ➡ Syracuse

Will Howard

⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Steelers (6-185)

Kansas State ➡ Ohio State

Riley Leonard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Colts (6-189)

Duke ➡ Notre Dame

Graham Mertz

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Texans (6-197)

Wisconsin ➡ Florida

Cam Miller

⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Raiders (6-215)

North Dakota State

Kurtis Rourke

⭐⭐ | CAN | 49ers (7-227)

Ohio ➡ Indiana

Quinn Ewers

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Dolphins (7-231)

Ohio State ➡ Texas

Connor Bazelak

⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Buccaneers (UDFA)

Missouri ➡ Indiana ➡ Bowling Green