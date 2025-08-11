2025 NFL, CFL, UFL Draft QBs & Undrafted Free Agents Tracker
Pro Football Quarterback Draft Guide
This page tracks quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL, CFL and UFL Drafts and undrafted free agent signings with detailed info on each player.
2025 NFL Draft QBs
Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft. Under player names show (from left) home state, stats, NFL Draft selection and college with links to player news feeds.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
Cam Ward
TX | Stats | Titans (1-1)
Incarnate Word ➡ Washington State ➡ Miami
Jaxson Dart
UT | Stats | Giants (1-25)
USC ➡ Ole Miss
Tyler Shough
AZ | Stats | Saints (2-40)
Oregon ➡ Texas Tech ➡ Louisville
Jalen Milroe
TX | Stats | Seahawks (3-92)
Alabama
Dillon Gabriel
HI | Stats | Browns (3-94)
UCF ➡ Oklahoma ➡ Oregon
Shedeur Sanders
TX | Stats | Browns (5-144)
Jackson State ➡ Colorado
Kyle McCord
NJ | Stats | Eagles (6-181)
Ohio State ➡ Syracuse
Will Howard
PA | Stats | Steelers (6-185)
Kansas State ➡ Ohio State
Riley Leonard
AL | Stats | Colts (6-189)
Duke ➡ Notre Dame
Graham Mertz
KS | Stats | Texans (6-197)
Wisconsin ➡ Florida
Cam Miller
IA | Stats | Raiders (6-215)
North Dakota State
Kurtis Rourke
CAN | Stats | 49ers (7-227)
Ohio ➡ Indiana
Quinn Ewers
TX | Stats | Dolphins (7-231)
Ohio State ➡ Texas
Connor Bazelak
OH | Stats | Buccaneers (UDFA)
Missouri ➡ Indiana ➡ Bowling Green
