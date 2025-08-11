This page tracks quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL, CFL and UFL Drafts and undrafted free agent signings with detailed info on each player.

Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com

2025 NFL Draft QBs

Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft. Under player names show (from left) home state, stats, NFL Draft selection and college with links to player news feeds.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

Cam Ward

TX | Stats | Titans (1-1)

Incarnate Word ➡ Washington State ➡ Miami

Jaxson Dart

UT | Stats | Giants (1-25)

USC ➡ Ole Miss

Tyler Shough

AZ | Stats | Saints (2-40)

Oregon ➡ Texas Tech ➡ Louisville

Jalen Milroe

TX | Stats | Seahawks (3-92)

Alabama

Dillon Gabriel

HI | Stats | Browns (3-94)

UCF ➡ Oklahoma ➡ Oregon

Shedeur Sanders

TX | Stats | Browns (5-144)

Jackson State ➡ Colorado

Kyle McCord

NJ | Stats | Eagles (6-181)

Ohio State ➡ Syracuse

Will Howard

PA | Stats | Steelers (6-185)

Kansas State ➡ Ohio State

Riley Leonard

AL | Stats | Colts (6-189)

Duke ➡ Notre Dame

Graham Mertz

KS | Stats | Texans (6-197)

Wisconsin ➡ Florida

Cam Miller

IA | Stats | Raiders (6-215)

North Dakota State

Kurtis Rourke

CAN | Stats | 49ers (7-227)

Ohio ➡ Indiana

Quinn Ewers

TX | Stats | Dolphins (7-231)

Ohio State ➡ Texas

Connor Bazelak

OH | Stats | Buccaneers (UDFA)

Missouri ➡ Indiana ➡ Bowling Green