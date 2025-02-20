This post will be updated through the 2025 NFL, CFL and UFL Drafts. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com

This page tracks quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL, UFL and CFL Drafts. You’ll get a list of FBS quarterbacks who are out of college football eligibility or declared for the NFL Draft despite having at least one season remaining after the 2024 season.

Below are links to stats and player news feeds with info like colleges, home states and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft - April 24-26

Seven Rounds

257 Players

Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft.

2025 UFL Draft (for 2026)

UFL Draft - TBA

10 Rounds

80 Players

Players must have been eligible for the NFL Draft but not selected. UFL teams hold exclusive rights to players they select until he reports to the team or the team gives up his rights. Players who sign a UFL contract have an “NFL Out” during the NFL season.

2025 CFL Draft

CFL Global Draft - April 29, 11 a.m. ET

CFL Draft - April 29, 8 p.m. ET

Eight Rounds

72 Players

NCAA and NAIA players are eligible after their senior year of college. Canada college (U Sports) players are eligible three years after their first year of school.

NFL Draft QB Declarations

Here’s a look at the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to various websites, followed by a list of draftable QBs separated by conference.

*Might return to college football

**Declared for the NFL Draft despite eligibility remaining

***Retired from football

Shedeur Sanders

⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 847 Snaps

Colorado (2023-24) | Jackson State (2021-22)

Cam Ward

UNRATED | TX | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 868 Snaps

Miami (2024) | Washington State (2022-23) | Incarnate Word (2020-21)

Jaxson Dart

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 856 Snaps

Ole Miss (2022-24) | USC (2021)