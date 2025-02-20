2025 NFL, CFL & UFL Draft Quarterback Guide
2025 NFL Draft-eligible QBs and quarterback declarations
Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com
This page tracks quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL, UFL and CFL Drafts. You’ll get a list of FBS quarterbacks who are out of college football eligibility or declared for the NFL Draft despite having at least one season remaining after the 2024 season.
Below are links to stats and player news feeds with info like colleges, home states and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
2025 NFL Draft
NFL Draft - April 24-26
Seven Rounds
257 Players
Players must have been out of high school for at least three years to declare for the NFL Draft.
2025 UFL Draft (for 2026)
UFL Draft - TBA
10 Rounds
80 Players
Players must have been eligible for the NFL Draft but not selected. UFL teams hold exclusive rights to players they select until he reports to the team or the team gives up his rights. Players who sign a UFL contract have an “NFL Out” during the NFL season.
2025 CFL Draft
CFL Global Draft - April 29, 11 a.m. ET
CFL Draft - April 29, 8 p.m. ET
Eight Rounds
72 Players
NCAA and NAIA players are eligible after their senior year of college. Canada college (U Sports) players are eligible three years after their first year of school.
NFL Draft QB Declarations
Here’s a look at the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to various websites, followed by a list of draftable QBs separated by conference.
*Might return to college football
**Declared for the NFL Draft despite eligibility remaining
***Retired from football
Shedeur Sanders
⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 847 Snaps
Colorado (2023-24) | Jackson State (2021-22)
Cam Ward
UNRATED | TX | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 868 Snaps
Miami (2024) | Washington State (2022-23) | Incarnate Word (2020-21)
Jaxson Dart
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 856 Snaps
Ole Miss (2022-24) | USC (2021)
