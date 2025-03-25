This post is updated through the start of the season on Aug. 23, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

This page tracks 2025 JUCO quarterback recruiting commitments. You'll get links to social media, highlights and player news feeds with info like home state, commitment date, decommits and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Tate McNew

X | Hudl | KS | 1/13/2025

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Ronald Jackson

X | Hudl | OH | 1/27/2025

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Brodie Savage

X | Hudl | LA | 2/5/2025

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Carson Thornton

X | Hudl | MI | 1/13/2025

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals