2025 JUCO QB Recruiting Commits
A guide to the 2025 quarterback recruiting class
This post is updated through the start of the season on Aug. 23, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.
This page tracks 2025 JUCO quarterback recruiting commitments. You’ll get links to social media, highlights and player news feeds with info like home state, commitment date, decommits and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.
BUTLER GRIZZLIES
Tate McNew
X | Hudl | KS | 1/13/2025
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
CENTRAL GEORGIA TECH TITANS
Ronald Jackson
X | Hudl | OH | 1/27/2025
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Brodie Savage
X | Hudl | LA | 2/5/2025
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN (MI) LIONS
Carson Thornton
X | Hudl | MI | 1/13/2025
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
DODGE CITY CONQUISTADORS
