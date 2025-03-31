This post will be updated through the 2025 D2 Championship. All new updates are sent to your email inbox with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Check out the recruiting, college and pro football quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

This page tracks 2025 Division 2 quarterback room news and detailed info on each player with links to stats and news feeds. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

You’ll also see incoming recruiting and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

*Redshirt Available

Gavin Herberg

1 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

March 11, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Colorado Mesa in 2023.

Montana Neustadter

1 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

Daelyn Williams

2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

Feb. 5, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Lamar (FCS) in 2023.

Jett Lewis

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

LOSSES - Alexander Grado | Rudy Gonzales | Rowan Risner | Chase Nelson