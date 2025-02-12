This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks 2025 CFL quarterback news, stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

CFL QB Rooms

STATS

Nathan Rourke

UNRATED | Fort Scott-Ohio | Stats

Jan. 31, 2025 - Agreed to a restructured contract and is signed through the 2026 season.

Jeremiah Masoli

UNRATED | Oregon-Ole Miss | Stats

Feb. 11, 2025 - Signed a one-year free agent contract after playing for Ottawa in 2024.

Chase Brice

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Clemson-Duke-Appalachian State | Stats

Garrett Shrader

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Mississippi State-Syracuse | Stats

Dec. 10, 2024 - Signed a contract after last playing at Syracuse in 2023.

LOSSES

Vernon Adams Jr.