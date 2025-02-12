2025 CFL QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker
A guide to all nine CFL quarterback rooms
This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.
This page tracks 2025 CFL quarterback news, stats and player news feeds. You’ll also see their college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
CFL QB Rooms
BC LIONS
Nathan Rourke
UNRATED | Fort Scott-Ohio | Stats
Jan. 31, 2025 - Agreed to a restructured contract and is signed through the 2026 season.
Jeremiah Masoli
UNRATED | Oregon-Ole Miss | Stats
Feb. 11, 2025 - Signed a one-year free agent contract after playing for Ottawa in 2024.
Chase Brice
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Clemson-Duke-Appalachian State | Stats
Garrett Shrader
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Mississippi State-Syracuse | Stats
Dec. 10, 2024 - Signed a contract after last playing at Syracuse in 2023.
LOSSES
Vernon Adams Jr.
EDMONTON ELKS
