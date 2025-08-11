2024 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents
Best Available College Football Quarterbacks
This page tracks 2024 uncommitted QB recruits and transfers. It’s comprised of uncommitted recruits rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 and Rivals, in addition to transfers at the FBS and FCS levels of college football.
2024 QB Recruits
⭐⭐⭐
Edward Ma
Kamari McClellan
Landon O’Connell
Brady Shaffer
Bryce Clavon (Georgia ⚾)
Tyler Wentworth (Clemson ⚾)
2024 QB Transfers
Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
*Redshirt available
FBS Quarterbacks
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Colten Gauthier
2 | GA | Stats | South Carolina
Shane Illingworth
2 | CA | Stats | Nevada
⭐⭐⭐
Michael Alaimo
2 | NJ | Stats | Kent State
