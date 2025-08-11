This page tracks 2024 uncommitted QB recruits and transfers. It’s comprised of uncommitted recruits rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 and Rivals, in addition to transfers at the FBS and FCS levels of college football.

Photo courtesy of Nevada Athletics

2024 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents

2024 QB Recruits

⭐⭐⭐

Edward Ma

Kamari McClellan

Landon O’Connell

Brady Shaffer

Bryce Clavon (Georgia ⚾)

Tyler Wentworth (Clemson ⚾)

2024 QB Transfers

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

*Redshirt available

FBS Quarterbacks

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colten Gauthier

2 | GA | Stats | South Carolina

Shane Illingworth

2 | CA | Stats | Nevada

⭐⭐⭐

Michael Alaimo

2 | NJ | Stats | Kent State